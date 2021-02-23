Coronavirus vaccines: Ignore conspiracy theorists, get vaccinated – Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has said that he is ready to be vaccinated against the coronavirus if the vaccines arrive into the country.

He has urged all his constituents and Ghanaians in general to accept the vaccines.



In a tweet, he said “As MP for North Tongu, I am absolutely ready for the COVID-19 vaccines when it gets to my turn. I look forward to publicly receiving the jab.



“I urge all my constituents and other compatriots to do the same."



“Let us all do our best to boldly confront vaccine hesitancy. It is time to develop more confidence in our scientists and ignore the conspiracy theorists.



“Please help reach out to all ‘anti-vaxxers’ with the obviously compelling scientific evidence and lets us defeat COVID-19 together.”



Health Minister-designate, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu has also told Ghanaians to make themselves available for vaccination against the coronavirus infection when the vaccines arrive in the country.

He said the only way to reduce the rate of infection to the lowest level is through vaccination hence, every individual in the country should accept the immunization.



Speaking at a public engagement on the COVID-19 vaccination roll-out plan in Ghana in Accra on Friday, February 19, the Dormaa Central lawmaker said Ghana has success stories on vaccinations hence, the public should not entertain any fear over the impending COVID-19 vaccination.



“Luckily,” he said, “In Ghana, we have success stories to tell with vaccines in children. Measles, polio, tetanus, we have used vaccines to try to prevent our kids from getting them.



‘So now, vaccines shouldn’t be a new thing for us. The only new thing we are going to add on to the battle that we have fought since last year is the vaccines.



“If we are able to go round to the country and vaccinate everybody we believe our problem with Covid-19 will begin to go down,” he said.