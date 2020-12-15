Coronavirus will fade out by August 2021 – Prophet Salifu Amoako

While some parts of the world have begun grappling with the second wave of the Novel Coronavirus, leader of Alive Chapel International, Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako has prophesied that the disease will fade out by August 2021.

According to him, the virus which has claimed over one million lives globally was a means used by God to prove his existence and to cause substantive changes in the world.



“About the coronavirus, by next year August God will cause a wind to blow which will fade out the disease completely to the extent that people won’t even remember it ever existed,” he said during a joint press conference, December 14, 2020.



Speaking extensively on the pandemic he explained that in the spiritual realm, God used the disease to prove a point to humanity.

“The coronavirus, it is God who allowed it to cause some fears in humans because we were being too sinful. A lot of people doubted the existence of God so he used this small disease to shake the whole world. But from next year January to August the world will return to normalcy,” he added.



Since the outbreak of the disease, 70 million people have been infected. Out of this number, over one million have died while over 50 million have recovered.



