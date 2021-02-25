Coronavirus will reduce drastically by August – Bishop Salifu Amoako

Founder and Leader of Alive Chapel International, Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako

Head Pastor of Alive Chapel International, Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako has added his voice to the calls on Ghanaians to actively involve themselves in the COVID-19 vaccination.

Speaking in an interview with the media at the headquarters of his church in Accra, Bishop Amoako averred that owing to the availability of vaccines, the severity of the pandemic will drastically reduce by August.



“We are in the recovery process so from now till August it will reduce drastically. It is gradually fading out. I am not saying COVID will be eliminated by August but the pandemic will reduce drastically by August,” he stated.



The Co-Chair of Ghana’s Prophetic and Charismatic Council further applauded the President in his effort to ensure vaccines become available in the country and called for a responsive public participation in the vaccination exercise.



“A lot of people are saying they won’t take the vaccines because they will have problems but these vaccines were not made in secret.

“It has gone through a lot of research and we also have a lot of scientists in the country who will certify the vaccine before its usage. I would want to be the first person to take it if I am allowed and I will also urge everyone to also take it,” he added.



He also called on Ghanaians to continuously adhere to the outlined protocols to help manage the spread of the virus.



Ghana received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday, February 25, 2021, under the Covax scheme.



The 600,000 doses will play a vital role in the nation’s quest to vaccinate 20 million of its population against the pandemic.