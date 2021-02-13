‘Corrupt’ Mahama sacked Vicky Hammah over ‘audio $1m’ but incorruptible Akufo-Addo shielding Eugene Arhin - A Plus

Social Commentator Kwame Asare Obeng

Social Commentator Kwame Asare Obeng known popularly as A Plus has expressed shock at the fact that the President of Ghana still has Eugene Arhin at post.

According to him, John Dramani Mahama while President sacked Victoria Hammah who just said she was looking for one million dollars in politics.



But Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been silent after properties acquired by Eugene Arhin in less than four years has since gone viral.



He said “John Mahama is corrupt, Akufo Addo is not. JM sacked Victoria Hammer for just saying that she was looking for 1million dollars. Akufo Addo is keeping a guy who has made over 10million dollars in just 4years. There must be a national day of forgiveness for what we’ve done to JM”.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that some photos of the properties which have since gone viral have been claimed by some persons.



According to one of them who spoke to MyNewsGh.com and gave his name as Jawara Mohammed indicated that he inherited the property from his father and is shocked that his property has been listed as part of Eugene Arhin’s property.