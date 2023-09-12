Corruption Fight: Akufo-Addo comes nowhere near the record of Mahama - Abass Nurudeen

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and former President John Dramani Mahama

The Ashanti Regional Communication Officer for the National Democratic Congress, Abass Nurudeen, has declared that President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo has no record when it comes to the fight against corruption.

The NDC communicator in a bid to defend his assertion, made reference to the country’s first Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu’s position of regretting ever having faith in President Akufo-Addo.



Abass Nurudeen also stated that unlike former President John Dramani Mahama, President Akufo-Addo has made no strides in fighting or eradicating corruption in the country and hence doesn’t come close to the former.



“He [Martin Amidu] is on record to have said that his greatest mistake in life was to have believed a conman like you President Akufo-Addo. If it comes to the fight against corruption, President Akufo-Addo comes nowhere near the record of President Mahama as far as fighting corruption is concerned,” he said on TV3 Newday monitored by GhanaWeb.



Abass Nurudeen further emphasised the leaps John Mahama took during his administration to ensure corruption is unappealing to citizens and officers of state.

“President Mahama is the only president in the history of the 4th republic to have prosecuted his own MP for engaging in acts of corruption. Under President Mahama, when people expressed dreams even to get $1m they were made to resign because the objective of the President Mahama at the time was not for self-aggrandizement. Under President Mahama, the National Anti-Corruption Plan was initiated to expose corruption so that we can fight it frontally,” he said.



“What do we see under President Akufo-Addo? He is the only President ion the history of Ghana who has been caught red-handed trying to steal from the national coffers,” Abass alleged.



Background



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo lashed out at former president John Dramani Mahama over recent comments on judicial partisanship and political imbalance of the bench.

Akufo-Addo held that the former president's comments were both dangerous and reckless for a politician of his stature.He went on to make reference to John Mahama's reported designation in a Special Prosecutor report of 2020 that identified him as Government Official 1 in the yet-to-be-resolved Airbus bribery scandal.The report was issued by pioneer Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, in his corruption assessment report on the botched Agyapa Royalties deal.

