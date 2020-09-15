General News

Corruption: Mahama more credible than Akufo-Addo – Edudzi Tamakloe

Private legal practitioner, Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe

Private legal practitioner and Member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, has said his flagbearer John Mahama is more credible than President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who is also the flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of this year’s elections.

In his view, Mr Mahama demonstrated his willingness and enough commitment in the fight against corruption when he was in office, unlike Mr Akufo-Addo who he said has failed to show that level of commitment to deal with graft in his government.



“Mahama is more than credible than Akufo-Addo,” he told Johnnie Hughes on the New Day on TV3 Tuesday September 15.



He added “John Mahama has dared Akufo-Addo and his poodle the Special prosecutor that you have been in power for almost four years if he had been involved in in any corruption matter you have all the investigative bodies, and four years you have not been able to do anything.



“The record is that when it comes to credibility President Akufo-Addo has none.”



Reacting to his comments also on the same show, Richard Nyama, a Member of the Communications team of the governing NPP, said Mr Mahama is the only flagbearer in Ghana who has the corruption tag hovering around his neck.

He indicated that when Mr Mahama was the vice president of Ghana, his boss the late former president John Evans Atta Mills initiated investigations against him over a deal transaction he was involved in.



This is said smacks of a corrupt leader.



“He is the only presidential candidate that has the corruption tag on him. When he was the Vice president his sitting president had launched investigations against him in the Embraer deal.



“Why is he refusing to talk about the airbus saga? We have told him he is the Government Official 1 and why is he refusing to talk about it.



“Tell me one thing that you can accuse Akufo-Addo of,” he said.

