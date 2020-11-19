Corruption fight: Anti-corruption crusader scores Akufo-Addo 2 out of 10

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

Anti-corruption campaigner, Prof. Stephen Kwaku Asare, has scored President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, two out of 10 in his fight against corruption.

According to him, Ghana has seen no progress in fighting corruption under Akufo-Addo who promised to deal with the canker.



In 2017, Ghana performed poorly on the Corruption Perception Index with an average score of 40 out of 100. However, it rose marginally to 41 in 2018 and maintained that figure in 2019.



The Akufo-Addo-led government was hoping to rise on the Corruption Perception Index with the appointment of the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu.

But Mr Amidu’s resignation, Prof Azar believes, could erase the gains made by President Akufo-Addo in his fight against corruption, Adomonline reports.



He added that the perceived level of corruption in Ghana is now high following the resignation of the Special Prosecutor.



With less than three weeks for Ghanaians to observe a general election, President Nana Akufo-Addo has been in conversations following the resignation of a Special Prosecutor he appointed in 2018 as part of the government’s anti-corruption agenda.