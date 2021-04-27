Corruption fight: Go after private sector – Special Prosecutor nominee charged

Special Prosecutor nominee, Kissi Agyabeng

Former Member (MP) of Parliament for the Assikuma-Odoben-Brakwa constituency, Paul Collins Appiah has charged the nominated Special Prosecutor to broaden his scope of work if given the nod.

According to him, the Special Prosecutor’s Office should not look to go after only corrupt officials in the public sector but the private sector as well.



He believes corruption is more common in the private sector as compared to the public sector.



Speaking in an interview on the Happy Morning Show aired on e.TV Ghana and Happy98.9FM, the politician said, “I will only tell the Special Prosecutor not to limit himself to the public sector but move to the private sector as well. There is more corruption in the private sector than what is recorded in the public sector”.



P.C Appiah-Ofori made this discovery when as an MP, he was made to undertake an investigation in the private sector.



Sharing his discovery he mentioned that his assignment at the Tema Port at the time revealed high incidents of corruption that cost the nation tons of cash.



“I went to the Tema Port and the scene there was rather a sad one. Businessmen will import goods worth billions of cedis and will collude with port officials to under-declare their shipments and pay a few thousand as duty,” he revealed.

He reiterated that corruption in the private sector is more than the public sector and that must also be focused on and charged Ghanaians to support whoever is appointed Special Prosecutor in the execution of his or her mandate.



The Attorney General has nominated the Chairman of the Electronic Communications Tribunal, Kissi Agyebeng, as the next Special Prosecutor.



His nomination was announced by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Godfred Dame in a letter to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo dated Friday, April 16, 2021.



“In accordance with Section 13(3) of Act 959, I hereby nominate Kissi Agyebeng ESQ for the appointment of the position of Special Prosecutor, subject to the approval of the majority of all the members of parliament,” part of the statement read.



“I am satisfied that Kissi Agyebeng possesses the requisite expertise on corruption and corruption-related issues is high moral character and govern integrity and satisfy all the other requirements stipulated in Section 13(1) and (2) of Act 959,” the statement added.



President Akufo-Addo is however yet to make a formal declaration of the nomination of Kissi Agyebeng as the Special prosecutor.