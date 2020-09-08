General News

Corruption fight: I admire Mahama's spirit of impudence, effrontery - Adomako Baafi

NPP Former Director of Communications, Lawyer Yaw Adomako Baafi

Member of the New Patriotic Party’s Communication Team, Yaw Adomako Baafi has mocked former President John Mahama's campaign promise of fighting corruption when voted back into power.

According to the lawyer, Mr. Mahama's promise to launch a special operation to fight corruption in his government when elected president in December is laughable.



Dubbed "Operation Sting,” former President Mahama during the National Democratic Congress’ 2020 manifesto launch on Monday, September 8, 2020, said the special anti-corruption policy will rid a government under his leadership of persons looting the state and ensure their prosecution.



But reacting to the promise, Mr. Adomako Baafi of the NPP has cast doubts over the promise of the NDC’s presidential candidate by questioning his ability to fight corruption.



“I admire his spirit of impudence and effrontery, Mahama to talk of corruption? So what about the Airbus issue has he forgotten? The very person who knew he was going to hand over to the incoming president on January 7, then on January 6, 2017, illegally and clandestinely handed over Nyinahini bauxite to his brother. But for the coming in of our administration, they would have really endorsed it. But we sent it to court and today the right thing is done,” he said.



According to Lawyer Baafi, former President John Dramani Mahama during his tenure could not crack the whip on his appointees who engaged in corrupt activities hence, therefore lacks the credibility to make such a promise.





“Elvis Afriyie Ankrah after he has messed up in Brazil you elevated him from the Youth and Sports Ministry and sent him to your end there (Flagstaff House) as a minister. Mahama talking about corruption? In 2008 they wrote about corruption in their manifesto but because they couldn’t even fulfill it, they couldn’t say anything about corruption in 2012-2016. Mahama should come out, NDC should come out with one legislative instrument they’ve passed against corruption as against the NPP,” he said.



He indicated that the NPP unlike the NDC have passed several legislative instruments and, have throughout the country’s history exhibited the will and commitment to fighting corruption.



“We brought the Whistle-Blowers Act, we brought the Financial Administration Act, we brought the repeal of the Criminal Libel Act, we brought the Right to Information Act, we brought the Office of the Special Prosecutor and many more of those legislative instruments to fight against corruption. NDC should tell me, since 1979 AFRC, PNDC, NDC...The significant point is that since 1992 not a single soul in the NPP has been condemned or indicted for corruption. When they came into power in 2009, they arraigned as many as 20 of our former appointees, none of them were incarcerated. Contrarily, between Rawlings and Mahama’s time over 15 of them, as we speak now let’s know those who are in prison. So, on what basis?” he questioned.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.