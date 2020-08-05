General News

Corruption fight in the PNDC regime hasn’t paid off in our democracy – Joyce Aryee

Ghanaian former politician,Joyce Aryee

Ghanaian former politician who served under the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC), Joyce Rosalind Aryee, has said that some actions taken under the regime to see better results in Ghana’s governance have not paid off in our democracy.

In an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, she stated that she expected some radical actions on corruption at that time to have changed the mindset on corruption. However, that has not been the case.



“I wouldn’t say our actions during the military regime have paid off to our democracy. Looking at the way people were killed because of corruption and we are still having corruption, I think it is a mindset deficiency.

Many of the times we think it is only politicians but we are involved. For example, bribing a police officer after you break the rule is corruption or bribing the head of a school to put your child in an educational institution. The main corruption is destroying systems. A politician lying against another politician to win power is corruption. Corruption is about something decaying. If we allow things to decay, we are also corrupt”.



Joyce Aryee served as a Minister of Education under the PNDC which was a military regime led by Flt.-Lt.(Rtd) Jerry John Rawlings.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.