Corruption, galamsey and economic hardship: Highlights of Catholic Bishops’ plenary statement

The Catholic Bishops' Conference from November 4 to 12, 2022 held its Annual Plenary Assembly at Donkorkrom in the Kwahu Afram Plains North District of the Eastern Region.

The Conference at the climax of the assembly issued a six-page communique addressing various national and regional issues.



In the communique, the bishops highlighted some challenges fraught the people of Afram Plains after interactions with residents and leaders in the area.



Some of the issues include poor road network, lack of bridge on the Afram river, deforestation, destruction of farms by grazing cattle, high attrition rate of teachers and other public servants as well as the need for a tertiary referral hospital for the people in the area.



The GCBC implored government to address these challenges for residents to heave a sigh of relief.



On the national front, the Conference noted what it said are persistent issues such as “high cost of living, high inflation rate, youth unemployment, bribery, corruption, greed, selfishness, lack of patriotism, poverty, deplorable roads, carnage on our roads, murder and other crimes, galamsey, weak and ineffective institutions of governance, abandoned and unfinished government projects, the culture of impunity, examination malpractices, violence, intimidation, attack on media men and women, human trafficking and abductions” as having contributed to Ghana’s current socio-economic situation amidst the global crisis.

While calling on all Ghanaians to be hopeful amidst the current economic hardship, the Conference noted that Ghanaians have become angry, frustrated and disappointed as a result of the current situation.



“This anger is growing and is expressed through booing at government officials, demonstrations, open insults etc. An urgent action must be taken to douse the anger and frustration of the people,” the statement said.



The Conference further urged the government to strengthen the economic fundamentals of the country through broad non-partisan stakeholder consultations through which robust economic policies must be developed and implemented.



The Conference bemoaned the level of partisanship in the country which it noted as affecting citizens’ commitment to the country.



The GCBC further noted corruption as being rife and not only perceived in Ghanaian societies adding that it is “unacceptable and must be dealt with at all times and at all levels of human endeavour.”

On illegal mining, the Bishops noted the complicity of “politicians, Regional Ministers, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), security personnel” and others in the financing of the galamsey menace.



It called on the government to ensure the prosecution of such persons cited for engaging in illegal mining activities.



The GCBC also called on the President to set an example of burden-sharing amidst the current economic crisis by cutting down on the size of his government.



“There should be an aggressive approach to action on the recommendations of the Auditor General’s Reports, which are replete with cases of misappropriation, mismanagement and actual thievery.



“As part of efforts to stabilise the cedi, there should be a stiffer crackdown on the black market and money laundering,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Most Reverend Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, was elected as the new President of the Conference at the just ended Plenary Session of the GCBC.



GA/ESA