Corruption has become a monstrous force under Akufo-Addo - NDC

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) says corruption has become pervasive in government describing it as a monstrous force under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo.

“When we speak of corruption in Ghana today, we are talking about a canker supervised by the President himself, with the active participation of his family, friends, cronies, and appointees, all of whom are scrambling and jostling for their share of the national booty,” the National Communication Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi told a press conference in Accra.



The resignation of the Special Prosecutor has inadvertently chipped away the credibility of the Akufo-Addo government in the anti-corruption fight.



Ghana’s first Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, recently resigned from office citing interference in his work by the President and some of his officials.

Commenting on the fallout from the development, Sammy Gyamfi said Akufo-Addo’s much-touted anti-corruption fight was a facade.



“Unbeknownst to Mr. Martin Amidu, we have always known that President Akufo-Addo’s avowed fight against corruption was a charade. And if there was anyone out there who still believed or hoped that President Akufo-Addo sought to fight corruption by setting up the OSP, we are quite sure that person would have given up by now,” he indicated.



