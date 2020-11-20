Corruption has been legitimized in Ghana now – George Opare Addo

National Youth Organizer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo has said that corruption has been legitimized under the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led administration.
According to him, the Akufo-Addo led administration has milked the country dry through various corrupt schemes.
To him, what the country needs now is a leader with a track record of cracking the whip without fear or favour.
George Opare Addo who made this known in a tweet said that the next National Democratic Congress (NDC) government will introduce the operation sting which will fight graft and make corruption unpalatable.
“This Akufo-Addo led NPP gov’t has milked this nation dry like no gov’t in the history of our nation has. Today, corruption has been legitimized under Akufo-Addo”.
This Akufo-Addo led NPP gov't has milked this nation dry like no gov't in the history of our nation has. Today, corruption has been legitimized under Akufo-Addo. Vote for #JMandJane2020 for #OperationSting to crackdown on corruption and reverse this trend. pic.twitter.com/ChWBE58TVK— George Opare Addo (@georgeoaddo) November 19, 2020
