2
Menu
News

Corruption has been legitimized in Ghana now – George Opare Addo

George Opare Addo Neew 1 National Youth Organizer of the NDC, George Opare Addo

Fri, 20 Nov 2020 Source: My News GH

National Youth Organizer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo has said that corruption has been legitimized under the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led administration.

According to him, the Akufo-Addo led administration has milked the country dry through various corrupt schemes.

To him, what the country needs now is a leader with a track record of cracking the whip without fear or favour.

George Opare Addo who made this known in a tweet said that the next National Democratic Congress (NDC) government will introduce the operation sting which will fight graft and make corruption unpalatable.

“This Akufo-Addo led NPP gov’t has milked this nation dry like no gov’t in the history of our nation has. Today, corruption has been legitimized under Akufo-Addo”.

Source: My News GH
Disclaimer

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Related Articles: