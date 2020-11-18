Corruption leads as the top issue for Ghanaian voters today, poll finds

No to corruption

Political corruption or leadership is the most critical issue facing the country today, according to the results of the third wave of the Ghana Election Poll which run from August 1 to September 31, 2020.

46% of the 2,246 participants of the poll, almost half of Ghanaian adults, were more concerned about political corruption or leadership. This is followed by a combined mix of economy, jobs or unemployment which polled 31%. 12% of Ghanaians polled also consider the coronavirus pandemic as a major issue facing the country while 11% selected partisanship/ polarization/ lack of unity as the most critical issue facing Ghana today.



Across party lines, political corruption/ leadership and the economy/ jobs/ unemployment are what Ghanaians think are the most critical issues facing the country today. Thirty-two (32%) of Ghanaians with no party affiliation think that political corruption/ leadership is the most critical issue facing the country today.



Across the selected 5 regions, again, respondents believe that political corruption/ leadership is the most critical issue facing the country today. Across genders, both males and females making 33% and 29% respectively believe that political corruption/ leadership is the most critical issue facing the country. The same result also reflects across all age groups.



The scientific poll which was conducted online via the renowned market research firm MSI-ACI had 2,246 responses from Ghanaians, a little more than the 2,055 responses recorded in the Second Wave.



Over 90 percent of the respondents were living in Ghana and the rest were living in countries including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Central African Republic and Algeria. At least half of respondents in the survey claimed to not belong to any political party, while those who are NDC/Lean NDC and those who are NPP/Lean NPP were 25% and 21%, respectively.

Results for the full sample have a margin of sampling error (with finite population correction) of plus or minus 2.068%. A representative sample of the Ghanaian population of 28,956,587 - population projection as stated on page 6 of the Ghana Living Standards Survey (GLSS 7) - was achieved by weighting (matching) the data according to age and gender demographics of the 2010 population and housing census and the GLSS 7.



The Ghana Election Poll is powered by GhanaWeb and the Africa Consumer Panel which is a cooperation between the digital publisher Africa Business Communities and renowned market research firm MSI-ACI.



The online poll is conducted every month and the results are published at the beginning of every other month on GhanaWeb.com. It is devoid of spam as the respondents can take the survey only once. The MSI-ACI platform that hosts the survey records the device on which the respondent takes the poll and does not allow for a second attempt from the same device.



The Ghana Election Poll is different from the open-access poll which is running on GhanaWeb. The latter allows participants to self-select into participation and its results cannot be generalized because it is a representative of only the participants of the poll.



Click here to take part in the fourth wave of the Ghana Election Poll.

Click on Photos to view graphs of the poll.



