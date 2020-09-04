General News

Corruption record will influence Ghanaian voter choice in December: poll

Anti-corruption protest/ File photo

Results of the second wave of the Ghana Election Poll which ran online from July 1 to August 1, 2020, via the renowned market research firm MSI-ACI, has found that corruption is the most important factor that many Ghanaians will consider in deciding who to vote for on December 7, 2020.

Out of the weighted sample of 2,055, 30% of respondents chose corruption as the main factor that will determine their vote, while 28% selected the economy and 25% selected fulfillment of campaign promises as what will influence the choice they will make on the ballot.



Other important factors that would be on the minds of voters on December 7 are Free SHS (10%) and the Government’s handling of the Coronavirus pandemic (5%). 2% of the respondents expressed no interest at all in the possible factors that will influence their vote decision.







In an almost equal measure, corruption, the economy, and fulfillment of campaign promises, are the top three most important factors that would be on the minds of both males and females as they vote on December 7. For 15 to 19 year-olds, the most important factor that would determine their vote is the economy and Free SHS, while for 20 to 24 year-olds, the most important factor that would determine their vote is government’s handling of the Coronavirus pandemic.









For Ghanaian adults who are not affiliated to any party, corruption (63%), fulfillment of campaign promises (54%), and the economy (53%) would be the biggest determinants of their vote choice. The biggest determinant of the vote of those who are NDC/Lean NDC is the government’s handling of the Coronavirus pandemic, corruption and fulfillment of campaign promises. Meanwhile, those who are NPP/Lean NPP were in favour of Free SHS as the determinant of their vote choice.







Fulfilment of campaign promises and the state of the economy are the two most important factors that would determine the vote of Ghanaian adults in Western, Greater Accra, and Ashanti regions. Corruption and fulfilment of campaign promise are the two most important factors that would determine the vote of respondents in Central and Northern regions.







The second wave of the scientific poll had a three-fold increase in participants as compared to the first wave which recorded 792 responses. Over 90 percent of the respondents were living in Ghana and the rest were living in countries including South Africa, Ethiopia, Botswana and Egypt.



Results for the full sample have a margin of sampling error (with finite population correction) of plus or minus 2.162%. A representative sample of the Ghanaian population of 28,956,587 - population projection as stated on page 6 of the Ghana Living Standards Survey (GLSS 7) - was achieved by weighting (matching) the data according to age and gender demographics of the 2010 population and housing census and the GLSS 7.

The Ghana Election Poll is powered by GhanaWeb and the Africa Consumer Panel which is a cooperation between the digital publisher Africa Business Communities and renowned market research firm MSI-ACI.



The online poll is conducted every month and the results are published at the beginning of every other month on GhanaWeb.com. It is devoid of spam as the respondents can take the survey only once. The MSI-ACI platform that hosts the survey records the device on which the respondent takes the poll and does not allow for a second attempt from the same device.



The Ghana Election Poll is different from the open-access poll which is running on GhanaWeb. The latter allows participants to self-select into participation and its results cannot be generalized because it is a representative of only the participants of the poll.



