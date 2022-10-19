0
Corruption trial of rejected Juaben MCE nominee begins October 20

Alexander Kwabena Sarfo Kantanka .jfif Rejected Juaben MCE nominee, Alexander Kwabena Sarfo-Kantanka

Wed, 19 Oct 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Kumasi High Court 4 presided over by Justice Priscilla Odikro Ofori will on Thursday, 20th October 2022 commence full trial in the matter involving Alexander Kwabena Sarfo-Kantanka, the rejected Municipal Chief Executive nominee for Juaben in the Ashanti Region.

The accused is facing 26 corruption charges after the Special Prosecutor opened investigations into bribery allegations against him.

Alexander Kwabena Sarfo-Kantanka was seen in a viral video demanding a refund of monies he had allegedly paid to assembly members, supposedly to facilitate his approval, after his rejection by members.

Mr. Sarfo-Kantanka during his first appearance in court pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Lawyers at the case management conference agreed that the substantive matter should be heard from 20th October 2022.

