'Corruption worsening under Akufo-Addo' – Bagbin

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Corruption under this administration is worsening compared to what happened under the administration of John Mahama, Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament Alban S K Bagin has said.

He told Berla Mundi on the New Day show on TV3 Tuesday, October 13 that the Mahama administration did better in the area of corruption fight than what the present government is doing.



Asked to pass a verdict on the erstwhile Mahama administration and the current Akufo-Addo-led government, the Member of Parliament for Nadowli\Kaleo said: “From my point of view I think John Mahama did far better than President Akufo-Addo in terms of all the areas.



“You may talk about quality of governance, you can talk about infrastructure, you can talk about the calmness and the tolerance of opposing views.



“So many areas of governance John [Mahama] has shown much better performance than Nana.”

When his attention was drawn to the fact that the Mahama government was described as the most corrupt administration, he said: “I don’t know how they describe this government now.



“The debate has been which of the two administrations has been more corrupt.”



He expressed optimism that the electorate will vote for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and bring back John Mahama as president.



When the host asked him whether he will be surprised if the New Patriotic Party (NPP) retains the seat after the polls this year, he said: “Why will I be shocked?”