Could Nana Akomea become next NPP Chairman?

Nana Akomea, CEO of the State Transport Corporation

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the State Transport Corporation (STC), Nana Akomea has been tipped to be the next national chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the next Chairmanship race come 2022.

Nana Akomea, who is credited with transforming the once defunct Intercity State Transport Corporation, was instrumental in the 2020 elections which retained President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the NPP in power.



In an interview with Captain Smart on Angel102.9 FM’s Anopa Bofo morning show, Pollster Ben Ephson stated on Thursday, February 4, 2021, that, “if Nana Akomea contests for the position, he will appeal to a lot of people. Should he contest, I will not be surprised if he wins”.



The Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch Newspaper disclosed that though he’s not a delegate, he has heard that former GNPC boss, Dr Kofi Kodua Sarpong, former National Vice Chairman of the NPP, Stephen Ntim, Peter MacManu and Fred Oware are equally in the Chairmanship race.



Ben Ephson advised that Mark Manu should allow new entrants to contest the position since he has once held the position before.



When asked who is most qualified for the position, Mr Ephson replied that the STC boss, Nana Akomea, has earned the respect of the NPP and appeals to more people thus, has an upper hand.



“Nana Akomea will appeal to Ga delegates, appeal to Eastern Region delegates [as well]”, Ben Ephson predicted.

He added that Stephen Ntim’s chances would be very slim if Nana Akomea and Fred Oware contest him.



He was however emphatic that any candidate who garners the support of the sitting president would emerge the winner.



To buttress his point, he said that Freddy Blay won his chairmanship position due to backing of government.



However, the Pollster noted that the president and his vice may not support the same individual.



He surmised that Vice President Bawumia may throw his weight behind President Akufo-Addo’s candidate.



Other deciding factors

Another factor that would determine who becomes the next national chairman of the governing Party is the position of delegates.



According to Ben Ephson, lots of delegates are from the Ashanti and Eastern regions and their opinions count massively in choosing the next chairman.



The Pollster noted that the nature and composition of the delegates would influence the chairmanship position.



However, quoting the late Sir John’s famous “fear delegates”, Mr Ephson cautioned that delegates too cannot be trusted and may vote otherwise.