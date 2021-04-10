Could this be Ghana's tallest man?

Could the 27-year-old Awuche be Ghana's tallest man?

Here's a mind test: what would you do if you woke up one morning, unusual of the normal growth rate, noticed that your limbs were sprouting, and in a matter of a few months, you had gained such height that even medical science cannot explain or control it?

Well, that is the story of 27-year-old Sulemana Abdul-Samed, popularly known as 'Awuche' from Gambaga in the East Mamprusi Municipal Assembly in the North East Region of Ghana.



In a JoyNews report, Awuche described how things just started changing for him after he woke up one morning.



He narrated how his body parts, including his tongue all of a sudden started enlarging to the point that it was impossible for him to even breathe.



For his feet, they had grown so large, they no longer fit his shoes, he said.



"One night, I just slept and woke up to see my everything getting big big and this my tongue, it was big in my mouth and I couldn't even breathe so I just rushed to Lapaz, to my brothers and then they sent me to one clinic around there.

"As you can see, this sandals, I was not wearing this sandal. I normally have my sneakers, my slippers but all of a sudden, every part of me started getting big big. From that night, I just saw that I was growing tall and I don't know. I left Lapaz for a month or two and returned, I was told that I had grown tall, you're just getting tall," he narrated.



According to the report, he was once a public figure, popular among the people of Gambaga, and named after Liverpool star goalkeeper, Peter Crouch, mainly because of his skill on the football pitch.



"People normally come to this area and then rent me as a player. People come to this area and then rent me to a different area to play football for them, leaving my team. They would pick me from my team into another team. I was a winger, playing 11 winger," he said.



Another thing that concerns him often is the attribution people wrongly make to him as an elderly person when he is yet to even be 30.



"I'm 27-years-now. You see, people will see you, giving you age like 40 or 50, I'm 27-years now," he explained.

But, that is not all that's interesting about Awuche's life. He is also a staunch lover of politics.



His mentor, as he described, is the current Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who supported him in purchasing the popular tricycle known more commonly as 'Pragya.'



"He is my mentor; Dr. Bawumia. He gave me that money, that's my signboard - Dr. Bawumia and you'll see that my people will be calling me Dr. Bawumia and I'll be laughing," he said.



In 2005, he lost his mother, and went on to only do two years of secondary school education.



Till date, it still remains a mystery the exponential growth pattern that has taken place in his Sulemana Abdul-Samed's life as no one has been able to provide answers to his situation but he is living his life with great hopes, operating a Mobile Money vending shop in Gambaga.