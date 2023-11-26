Could this be the reason the Dormaahene never fears the authority of the Asantehene?

The supposed head of Nana Obiri on which the Dormaahene steps on during traditional events

Whether it is deliberate, planned, intended, or whichever other adjectives that fits the recent public friction between the Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II; and the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, this is just one other story that may contribute to all of the facts or otherwise that have also accompanied them.

Already, there is still so much buzz around the funeral of the Berekumhene, Daasebre Amankona Diawuo II, with the two respected traditional rulers taking all the headlines because the Dormaahene was ‘stopped’ from attending the event on the same day with the Asantehene.



While at that, a user on the X app has shared something that seems to point to what could possibly be the reason, or at least one of them, for which the Dormaahene is so bold when he criticises and challenges the Ashanti kingdom and their king.



In the tweet, shared by Nana Poku (@theNanaPoku), and teased from details on Wikipedia, it showed how a war that was fought at Suntreso, in Kumasi, where a mistake led to the Ashanti king being defeated in battle.



“The war was fought at Suntreso, a town in Kumasi. Nana Obiri charged Nana Ntiamoah and one of the foundation members of his allies to watch the road leading to a village called Abanpera Daase. It was the place where the chief of Dormaa took residence.



“Nana Ntiamoah failed to keep watch on the road. The Chief of Dormaa attacked Nana Obiri by surprise on a Sunday morning. Nana Obiri exchanged shields with the Chief of Dormaa. It was known in the olden days that shields and swords were used in battle. Nana Obiri was defeated and killed in battle with the king of Dormaa,” the narration said.

With this, the Kumasehene, Nana Obiri Yeboa (also the king at the time), was killed.



The details say that the head of the king of Ashanti was then taken by the Dormaa leader, which is still used in a most overpowering way.



“The king was killed by the king of Dormaa and took the head away to the Dormaa land, which they still have till now. It is where the king step his feet during traditional events. You can find it out from the other side,” it added.



Nana Obiri Yeboa was the Kumasehene during his era and the occupant of the Aban Dwa Stool. He reigned from 1660 to 1680. He was succeeded by Nana Osei Tutu as the chief of Kwaman state which was later known as Kumasi state. He was the uncle of Osei Tutu. Nana Obiri Yeboa's uncle was Nana Oti Akenten.





