Council of Ghanaian Associations in Washington DC celebrates Ghana at 67 in grand style

Participants of the celebrations

Source: Vincent Kosi, Contributor

Ghanaians residing in Washington DC, converged at the Holiday Express Inn in College Park, Maryland, on Saturday, March 9, 2024, to mark Ghana’s 67th Independence Day.

The occasion was celebrated to assist orphanages in Ghana.



Associations representing COGA at the event were the Ga-Adangbe group, Kwahu community, Asante Kotoko, Ewe Association of Washington DC, Asanteman, Okyeman Kuo, Ebusua, and Brong Ahafo Association.



The chairman of COGA, Henry Adu, in his anniversary speech called on Ghanaians in the DMV (DC, Maryland, and Virginia) to make a significant difference in the lives of Ghanaians back home.



He recounted the assistance COGA has provided and continues to provide. He acknowledged the hardship at home and singled out the plight of orphans, who needed their help.



The chair of COGA expressed his profound gratitude to the chairman of the occasion, the guests, chiefs and queen mothers, association leaders, and opinion leaders in the Ghanaian community for taking the time to attend the event.

The Ghana ambassador to the United States was represented by a senior officer from the Ghana Embassy.



Speaking on behalf of the ambassador, Mohammed Karande, the consular officer, expressed the ambassador’s regret for not being present at the event and wished all Ghanaians a happy celebration.



There was a call for all to pray for a peaceful election as Ghana is preparing for its 2024 general elections.



The chairman for the occasion, Dr. Charles Osei Dankwah, who doubles as the Chief Executive Officer of Hawknard Specialty Products LLC, congratulated COGA for bearing the torch for the thirty-five (35) years of its existence and called on all Ghanaians in the area to team up with COGA to work for Ghana.



He recounted the experiences Ghana has gone through since independence and believes these experiences constitute learning processes for the country.

The highlight of the evening was a fundraising activity that saw some members win a TV set, a security camera, and a wall clock from raffles. Some community members were recognized and awarded with plaques.



Dr. Charles Osei Dankwah and Mr. and Mrs. Koi Larbi were recognized for their devoted services to the Ghanaian community. The law firm of Ofori and Associates was also recognized as an entity that has been of much help to the community.



The various associations took their turns dancing to tunes from the Forever Friends band led by Jo Pompo and DJ Highlife.



The headline sponsors for the event were Tap Tap Send, a money transfer entity, Ekumfi Juice, State Farm Insurance, and Gurma Spicy Pies.