Council of State Member who chaired Audit C’ttee used his own company to audit cocoa roads

Godwin Edudzi Tameklo, a private legal practitioner and Member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused the government of conflict of interest after he claimed that a Council of State Member was handpicked to use his own company to audit the cocoa road projects.

Mr Tameklo said on the New Day progarmme on TV3 Wednesday October 7 that the said Council of State member was also the chair of the audit committee that was constituted by the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) to audit the projects.



This, he said, smacks of conflict of interest.



Mr Tameklo told host Johnnie Hughes that the government is unable to publish the findings of the report out fear of being exposed in respect of this matter.



The current board of the COCOBOD under the leadership of Mr Hackman Owusu-Agyemang suspended all cocoa road projects and conducted an audit into those projects.



There have been calls on the government to publish the report.



For instance, the flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama has demanded the publication of the audit report saying Ghanaians deserve to know the findings.

Mr Mahama further indicated that the decision of the Akufo-Addo administration to abandon the Cocoa roads projects after assuming office in January 2017 was unjustifiable.



Contributing to the discussion on this matter, Mr Edudzi Tameklo said “The only reason why they don’t want to publish the report is that, the one they gave the contract to audit the project is the very person who chaired the audit committee… he is a member of the Council of State.



“He got the contract to audit the project and that is why they are scared. He used his own company to do it. He is a member of the Council of State, I know him, I know where he stays.



“He used his own company to do the audit and he chaired the audit committee as well and that is the reason why they cannot publish the report because his name is there, it is shameful.



“In procuring his services COCOBOD did not follow the procurement Act. They didn’t even go for sole-sourcing, he was handpicked and paid millions of Ghana cedis for the work.”



Responding to his claim on the same show, the Executive Director of the Danquah Institute Richard Ahiagba said “To be very honest with you I won’t be drawn to my brother’s allegations that he is making I will leave with him and if there is any question he must answer.”