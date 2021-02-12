Council of State elections take place across regions

Sixteen regional representatives will be elected on Friday, February 12 onto the Council of State for the next four years.
The elections will be conducted by the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) in accordance with Paragraph (C) of Clause 2 of Article 89 of the 1992 Constitution.
Nomination forms were received from qualified persons between Monday, February 1, and Thursday, February 4.
Already, notable names like ET Mensah, Alhassan Andani, and Ras Mubarak have filed to contest the elections in their respective regions.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has already named persons he wants to serve on the Council.
Among these persons are the immediate past chairman, Nana Otuo Siriboe II, the Juabenhene, and some of the members he worked with between 2017 and 2021.
- LGBT legalization: Ayorkor Botchwey sends message to Joe Biden
- Govt released our lands without a plan – Ga Chiefs
- Military bases to be established in all 16 regions - Nitiwul
- EU hands over office equipment under Ghana Employment and Social Protection Programme
- All high-profile cases have been resolved - Kan Dapaah
- Read all related articles