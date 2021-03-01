Council of State member honoured for contributions to energy sector

Executive Chairman of Gulf Energy, Richard K. Atikpo (L)

Richard K. Atikpo, the Executive Chairman of Gulf Energy, has been honoured for his outstanding contributions to the Energy Sector.

Mr Atikpo, who was recently elected as a member of the Council of State, received the citation from the Association of Oil Marketing Companies (AOMC) Executive Revellers meeting held at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).



A statement issued by the Association of Oil Marketing Companies said the award was presented to him by Professor Philip Ebow Bondzie-Simpson, the Rector of the GIMPA.



His company, Gulf Energy Limited, a subsidiary of Lemla Petroleum Limited, was also recognised as one of the Top 10 Petroleum Industry leaders of 2020.



Mr Atikpo, who is also the owner of Legon Cities Football Club, expressed his appreciation for the honour done him and promised to bring his expertise to bear on the Energy Sector as an advisor to the President in an industry which has seen massive growth over the last decade.

"I am extremely humbled by this honour done me. This has surely come about by dint of hard work and the support of all of you," he said.



He said the industry was a very challenging and competitive one but he was confident that "we can only get better with time as a leading player in the world in the not too distant future."



The newly elected Member of the Council of State, representing the Oti Region, is expected to bring his expertise to bear on the Oil sector as a Member of the Council of State that advises the President.



Present at the ceremony included Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Energy Minister-Designate, Lawrence Apaalse, the Chief Director of the Energy Ministry, Ali Nuhu, Director, Petroleum downstream, Professor Alexander Dodoo, Director-General Ghana Standards Authority, Yaw Agyemang-Duah, First Chairman AOMC and Samuel Asare Bediako, UPPF Coordinator together.