Council of State presents 2016 to 2020 report to Akufo-Addo

Chairman of the Council of State, Nana Otuo Serebuor, presenting the report to the President

The Council of State has presented its 2016 to 2020 report on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s first term in office at a short ceremony at the Jubilee House.

Chairman of the Council of State, Nana Otuo Serebuor, while congratulating the President for his re-election also stated that the Council believes President Akufo-Addo will use the second term to consolidate the gains made so far to better the lives of Ghanaians.



“We express our sincere and heartfelt wishes for the success of your next administration, which we believe will aim at consolidating the gains you have made in order to leave a lasting legacy,” he stated.



“We as a Council express our delight to the fact that you received the endorsement of the majority of Ghanaians to continue with the good works,” he added.



The Council of State also thanked the President for paying heed to their counsel on issues of national interest during his first term in office.



President Akufo-Addo in his response thanked the Council of State for the quality of work exhibited in assisting him to execute his mandate.

President Akufo-Addo stated that the renewal of his mandate puts a great responsibility on him and he is ready to continue serving Ghana even better.



“I will continue to discharge my functions to the very best of my abilities and I hope in so doing I will fulfil the expectations of the Ghanaian people.



“I have been humbled by the renewal of my mandate to continue for the 2nd and final term as President of the Republic by a decisive majority of the Ghanaian people,” he stated.



According to the Electoral Commission (EC), President Akufo-Addo won by 51.3 per cent of the popular votes. For him, his victory in the December 7th presidential elections places enormous responsibility on him to fulfil the expectations of the people.



Receiving the report of the National Council of State, President Akufo-Addo said he will be guided by the constitution and the teachings of the Bible to discharge his duty as president.