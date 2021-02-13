Council of State’s advice must be binding on President – Re-elected A/R rep

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The newly-elected Council of State member for the Ashanti Region, Nana Owusu Achaw Brempong, has called for the counsel and advice of the Council to be binding on the president.

Speaking on Akoma FM‘s weekend political show Wonsom, the retained Ashanti Region representative on the Council insists the relevance of their role for the state will be realised only when the President adhere strictly to advice from them.



He, however, explained that during his first four years as a member of the Advisory Council, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been cooperative, adding that “our advice must be obligatory to the president so to ensure consistency”.

“I pray there should be some amendments in our laws so every leader will be forced to factor advice of the Council in any administrative duties, otherwise the body will become a rubber stamp,” he added.



Touching on his priorities as the regional representative on the Council, Nana Owusu Achaw Brempong mentioned Boankra interchange, Suame interchange and Anloga junction interchange as his topmost desires to be championed in his second term.