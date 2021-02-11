Council of State slot: Volta youth group supports Agboada's second bid

CEO of Fraga Oil, Francis Albert Seth Nyonyo

A group calling itself "The Concerned Youth of Volta" have endorsed the re-election bid of Francis Albert Seth Nyonyo, Chief Executive Officer of Fraga Oil, as a Member of Council of State representing the Volta Region.

They said the satisfactory performance of 'Dumega Nyonyo Agboada' since elected to represent the Region on the Council of State, some four years ago under President Akufo-Addo's first term administration ought to be appreciated.



The group indicated that Mr Nyonyo has lived up to the expectation of the people of the Region and that "there was the need for another re-election to enable him accomplish his dream".



In a statement signed by King David Akpabli, leader of the group and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), it enumerated some key reasons the people of the Region must endorse their preferred contestant.



It included the move by Mr Agboada to tour the whole of the Region as soon as he was elected some years ago, which it described as unprecedented.



It said he was the first to embark on such a venture as a member of the Council of State.



It explained that Mr Nyonyo supported various projects in the Region including educational infrastructure, health, youth empowerment, among others.

The group disclosed that the re-election of Mr Nyonyo would bring more development projects to the Volta Region.



The statement said Mr Nyonyo played key roles behind the scenes in the Keta Harbour project and the Ketu Petrol Chemical industries, which could create thousands of jobs for the teeming unemployed youth.



Mr Nyonyo, a businessman and a philanthropist is facing competitions from eight other contestants namely, Dr Bernice Adiku Heloo, Osie Adza Tekpor VII, Robert Castro Mediale, Mr Frederick Kwame Gbeku, Charles Atsu-Koni, Osei Christian Dziidzi, Felix Lartey, and Daniel Kwabla Dzakpasu.



Dogbey Adukpo Selormey, Volta Regional Electoral Officer, told the GNA that the composition of the Electoral College for the Council of State election is two nominees from each district assembly to make up a total of 36 for the Region.



The scheduled election which is slated for Friday is in accordance with paragraph (C) of Clause (2) of Article 89 of the 1992 Constitution.