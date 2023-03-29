Coup plot against Akufo-Addo: Koku Anyidoho celebrates 5th anniversary of release from BNI cells

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, a former deputy general secretary of the National Democratic Congress

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, a former deputy general secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), is celebrating the 5th anniversary of his release from cells after he was arrested for allegedly plotting a coup against Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2018.

In a series of tweets shared, on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, Koku Anyidoho expressed gratitude to God for being released without any charges.



He also thanked members of his party and Ghanaians for their support during his arrest.



“This was how I was arrested and released five years ago. My book is underway and will be an interesting read. God be praised.



“Exactly five years ago today, I was released from BNI cells for supposedly plotting to overthrow the Akufo-Addo Administration. All charges dropped bcos I committed no crime. To God be the glory & thanks to ALL NDC members & Ghanaians who cried for me. Thanks to my dad & family,” parts of the tweets read.

Background:



The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service picked up Koku Anyidoho, on Tuesday, March 27, 2023, for inciting civilians to launch a coup d’etat against the Akufo-Addo government and was charged with treason.



He was arrested at the Press Centre in Accra, where he and several other opposition leaders belonging to the Progressive Forces, were holding a news conference to condemn the government for signing a security cooperation deal with the United States of America.



Anyidoho’s arrest followed indications by the then Minister of Information, Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, that Ghana’s security agencies must invite the NDC politician over his comment.

The former NDC deputy general secretary, in an interview on Happy FM, on Monday, March 26, said: “Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself.”



“On January 13, 1972 a certain Col. Ignatius Kutu Acheampong led a movement that removed the Progress Party from power. Busia was the Prime Minister and Akufo-Addo’s father was a ceremonial president. Somebody should tell Nana Akufo-Addo that history has a very interesting way of repeating itself.



“There’ll be a civil revolt. There’ll be a people’s movement. During President John Mahama’s tenure didn’t we receive similar threats from the likes of Let My Vote Count and OccupyGhana?”



“There’ll be a civilian coup d’etat; there’ll be a social revolution and the movement is starting on Wednesday. He [Akufo-Addo] will be fed up at the presidency,” Anyidoho said.

He was subsequently released, on March 29, 2018 with no charges.



View his tweets below:





Exactly five years ago today,I was released from BNI cells for supposedly plotting to overthrow the Akufo-Addo Administration. All charges dropped bcos I committed no crime. To God be the glory & thanks to ALL NDC members & Ghanaians who cried for me.Thanks to my dad & family???? — Samuel Koku Anyidoho???????? (@KokuAnyidoho) March 29, 2023

