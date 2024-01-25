Coup plot case: Attacking AG, Akufo-Addo over ACP Agordzo’s acquittal not the best – Deputy AG replies Kpebu

Deputy Attorney General, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah

The Deputy Attorney General, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, has hit back at Martin Kpebu, the lawyer for Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Dr. Benjamin Agordzo, who was acquitted of treason charges by an Accra High Court on January 24, 2024.

According to the deputy A-G, Martin Kpebu's comments after the court's ruling, in which he attacked the Office of the Attorney General and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for prosecuting his client, were inappropriate and unprofessional.



He said, in a myjoyonline.com report on January 25, 2024, that Martin Kpebu should have been grateful that his client was discharged and acquitted instead of making baseless allegations against the state.



To him, if ACP Agordzo’s lawyer felt that the prosecution of his client was malicious, he could have sought legal redress rather than resorting to media attacks.



“A case of treason is not a child’s play and so if you are prosecuting a case of treason, you need to do a lot of work. In criminal prosecution, you may prosecute some and win while you lose others. Those that have been convicted, what should they be saying?



“In prosecution, you go with the evidence, the court is expected to sieve the evidence, weigh it and then come to the conclusion on the matter. If the court concludes the matter, it is either the way of the prosecution or defence whichever way it goes that is the beauty of the rule of law.”

The Deputy Attorney General, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, also added that the legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, was acting more like a politician than a lawyer, and that he should not try to tarnish the reputation of the Attorney General or the President.



He noted that ACP Agordzo would not endorse Kpebu's comments, as they were disrespectful to the prosecutors and the judiciary.



“He handled this case as a lawyer, he should respond to issues as a lawyer. He should not seek to denigrate the integrity of the Attorney General. I don’t think his client will be interested in attacking the prosecutors,” he said.



An Accra High Court convicted six out of the nine persons accused of plotting to overthrow the government in 2019, and sentenced to death by hanging.



However, ACP Agordzo, Colonel Gameli, and Corporal Seidu Abubakar were cleared of any wrongdoing by the court.

Martin Kpebu, after the ruling, insisted that his client had been innocent right from the beginning of the case in 2019 and that the A-G was only fabricating a frivolous case against his client.



