Coup plot case: Dr Palm contacted Ezor to produce bombs, guns, not Sergeant Awarf – Prosecution

The four alleged coup plotters

The prosecution in the ongoing trial of four alleged coup plotters has told the court that the main suspect, Dr. Mac-Palm Frederick (A1), who recently passed on, contacted Kafui Doyan (A2), the second accused, to produce locally manufactured guns and bombs.

According to The Chronicle, the Director of Public Prosecution, Yvonne Attakora Obuobisa, during the trial on Thursday, refuted claims by the second accused that he was in Accra to manufacture the weapons at the instance of the third prosecution witness (PW3), Sergeant Sulley Awarf.



Attakora Obuobisa, pointing at the video evidence she provided, said that Sergeant Awarf met Kafui Doyan for the first time at the late Dr. Mac-Palm's residence, where he took his number, and so there is no way he could be the one who called A2 to come and manufacture weapons.



The prosecutor, who was cross-examining Kafui Doyan (a.k.a Ezor), insisted that it was A1 who contacted A2 to manufacture guns and bombs, which they were going to use to overthrow a constitutional government.



Below is a continuation of the cross-examination:



Q. PW3, Sulley Awarf, did not even have your number before you came to Accra, so he could not have been the one who called you and invited you to Accra to work for him?



A. PW3 was the person who called me to come to Accra. Because of that, I met him at 37, and he took me to A1's house.



Q. In Exhibit AN, which is your caution statement that you gave to the police on 22/9/19, on page 2 of that statement, you stated that a friend told you that a doctor wanted you to come to Accra?



A. That is not true.



Q. You also stated that this friend gave your number to the doctor, and he also called you?



A. That is not so.



Q. You also stated that when everything was fresh in your memory, this doctor also sent you GH¢100.000 which you used as transport?



A. PW3 sent me GH¢100.00 to use to come to Accra, and later on, Dr. also sent me some money.



Q. You also stated that at Dr Mac-Palm's residence, he told you he wanted you to manufacture 10 pistols and explosives for him?



A. What I said was that he asked me to repair guns, not to manufacture them.



Q. You also stated in the same page 2 that you agreed to do this work and charged GH¢2,300 for each pistol and GH¢4,000 for the explosives.



A. That is not so. I did not say I will make explosives, but funeral musketry



Q. What you stated in Exhibit AN is what has been captured in audio recording, which is part of Exhibit E, when you went to Dr Mac-Palm's residence on 28/2/19?



A. I want the audio to be played.



(MacPalm speaking: Ezor is not a stranger to me)



Prosecution: Now from pages 2 and 3 of Exhibit G14, when you get to Accra, Dr Mac-Palm introduced you to Sulley and others?



A. Sulley was the person who took me to Dr Mac Palm's place and when Doctor realised, I was speaking Ewe and we were from the same place, he took it upon himself to do the introduction?



Q. This cannot be true because Dr Mac-Palm told Sulley you have come to do some work for him?

A. That is not so.



Q. Mr Ezor, in this same audio recording on page 24 of Exhibit G 14, you gave Sulley your number for the first time so he could not have been the one who called you?



(Audio playing: Dr MacPalm speaking -It is you and Ezor, I have his number. Sulley Awarf:...2323, The name is Mr Ezor. Spelling E. Z. O. R)



A. Sulley was the person who called me and I met him at 37 before he took me to Dr MacPalm's residence.



Q. Mr Sulley couldn't have called you till you gave it to him?



A. I have two numbers.



Q. On which number did Sulley call you on?



A. On 0247058533



Q. Mr Ezor, this cannot be true, because you did not give any of these numbers to the group when you came to Accra and they wanted your number?



A. My lady, the number I spoke to Sulley was...but when we got to Dr Mac-Palm's residence, I gave him another number which we were communicating on.



Q. Again, in your own caution statement, on page 3, on the first line, you stated that you came to Doctor's residence upon direction given to you by Doctor?



A. That is not so.



Q. Mr Ezor, you came to Dr MacPalm purposely to manufacture IEDs and locally manufactured pistols?



A. That is not so



Q. And you also knew that these locally manufactured guns and IEDs were going to be used violently to overthrow the constitutional government?



A. I didn't know



Q. On page 3 of Exhibit AN, you stated that Doctor told you that what you were coming to produce was going to be taken to the Flagstaff house for a coup?



A. That is not so



Q. You also stated that Dr Mac-Palm told you to hurry up so that the equipment could be used for the coup?



A. That is not so



Q. In fact, one Stephen, who was with you when he heard what Dr MacPalm said, advised you that Dr MacPalm was a bad man so you should leave?



A. That's me

Q. Now you also stated that you will produce six pistols and 22 explosives for Doctor?



A. I repaired six pistols



Q. You also stated that you repaired 22 explosives.



A. I stated I manufactured 22 funeral musketries.



Q. You said that Dr. Mac-Palm gave you some chemicals and six syringes to put in the explosives?



A. That is not so.



Q. You stated that the purpose of the explosive was to make people sleep?



A. That is not so



Q. It is true that you put the chemical in the explosives because this is verified by the analyst Exhibit A?



A. That is not true.



Q. In your conversation with Dr Mac-Palm, A3 and Sulley Awarf, contained in Exhibit, some chemicals and components were mentioned to be put in the explosives?



A. That is not so



Q. On page six of 28, of exhibit G14, in the last paragraph, it is the transcription of the meeting of 28/7/19. Dr Mac-Palm stated that you could put in pepper and gas and other chemicals used for operation in the explosives?



A. That's not so



Q. In exhibit J, which is a forensic report of the IEDs and pistols; powdered pepper, syringes and… spinal injection were found in the IEDs?



A. That is not so



Q. From page 12 of Exhibit J, which is still the audio recording of your conversations of-you talked about the number of pistols you were going to produce?



A. He talks about the guns I will repair because Sulley brought in the guns I was to repair.



Q. What kind of guns did Sulley bring to you?



4. They were different pistols



Q. Can you tell the court the Lind of pistols?



A. I don't know their exact names but I remember one was a revolver pistol.

Q. Were they locally manufactured pistols or foreign?



A. Some were locally manufactured pistols and others foreign.



Q. You said Sulley brought you pistols from the military high command. He could not have brought locally manufactured pistols?



A. As I mentioned before, they were locally manufactured pistols and foreign ones. I don't know where he got the locally manufactured ones from.



Q. The locally manufactured ones were manufactured by you?



A. That is not so.



Q. This is the video dated 17/12/19-00020



(Video playing) Do you recognise this place?



A. Yes



Q. Which place is that?



A. Doctor's residence



Q. In this video can you identify the person?



A. I'm the one



Q. Now you see some pipes at your left. Can you tell the court what those pipes are?



A. Those are some of the funeral musketries



Q. Can you tell the court what you were pounding?



A. I was pounding gunpowder and sand



Q. What is the nature of gunpowder?



A. It is black



Q. Is it in a form of powder?



A. It grounded but not too fine



Q. I put it to you that what you were pounding include pepper, gunpowder and other chemicals that you were pounding to get fine powder?

A. I pounded only gunpowder and sand



Q. The reason you were pounding all these materials was because upon explosion it would have a lethal effect?



A. When you put gunpowder in pipe you would have to pound it. I did not add anything



Q. These pipes are not the kind of pipes used for funeral musketry?



A. These are the types of pipes used for funeral musketry



You knew that what you were manufacturing were going to be used to violently overthrow the government.



A. That is not so.



Q. These pipes were the same pipes that were brought to be tendered as exhibit N?



A. That is not so



Q. Mr Ezor, I put it to you that these are the pipes, were the same pipes you worked on as stated in this video?



A. That is not so



Q. Mr Ezor, this is Pic 0005 19/8/19. Can you identify this place?



A. Yes.



Q. Which place is this?



A. That is Doctor's residence.



