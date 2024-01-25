Coup plotters sentence: The judges made a decision without paying attention to the entire evidence – Convict Lawyer

Lamtiig Apanga, Legal Practioner, Prestige Partners

The lawyer representing Warrant Officer II Esther Saan Dekuwine, one of the individuals convicted in the high-profile coup plot case, has announced plans to challenge the verdict at the Supreme Court.

Speaking to the media after the verdict, lawyer Lamtiig Apanga expressed dissatisfaction with the judgment, claiming that the judges failed to consider crucial evidence during the trial.



“We put up a very strong defence, we did the best we could do, unfortunately, the judges made a decision without paying attention to the entire evidence.



“The evidence put before the court to a large extent indicated that our client in her case attended only one meeting and, in that meeting, where the proposed or alleged coup plot was discussed,” he said.



According to Apanga, the evidence presented in court suggested that Dekuwine attended only one meeting related to the alleged coup plot.

Moreover, he argued that after the initial gathering, she abstained from any further involvement.



“She never attended any other meeting again. She did not participate in anything again but unfortunately, the mere statement she made that she needed money for the boys and credit to make calls was what was reported and used that she had committed the offence of conspiracy," he said.



Despite the partial acquittal, he remains resolute in challenging the ruling, indicating that the fight for justice is far from over.



"We are grateful that at least she was acquitted in one of the offenses and has been found guilty of conspiracy. We will fight at the Supreme Court; we will surely go to the Supreme Court and put up a strong defense in the interest of our client,” he added.

The High Court convicted six of the alleged coup plotters for counts of conspiracy to commit high treason and committing high treason.



The Court has, however, acquitted Assistant Commissioner of Police Benjamin Agordzo, Colonel Samuel Kodzo Gameli and one other junior military officer, Corporal Seidu Abubakar.



The six convicted for plotting a coup have been sentenced to death by hanging.



The six persons, including three soldiers, are; Donya Kafui, aka Ezor (a blacksmith) and Bright Alan Debrah Ofosu (a fleet manager), were found guilty of conspiracy to commit treason and treason, while Johannes Zikpi (a civilian employee of the Ghana Armed Forces) was found guilty of conspiracy to commit high treason.

The three soldiers – Warrant Officer II Esther Saan Dekuwine, Lance Corporal Ali Solomon, and Corporal Sylvester Akanpewon, were found guilty of conspiracy to commit high treason.



Wednesday’s judgment date was fixed on November 22, 2023, after the parties had all filed their respective written submissions.



Dr. Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, the Chief Executive Officer of Citadel Hospital (now deceased) and ACP Dr. Agordzo together with eight others were charged variously on April 24, 2021, for conspiracy to high treason, abetment to high treason and high treason.



Dr Mac Palm (A1- now Deceased), Donya Kafui alias Ezor (A2), Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu alias Bright Alan Yeboah (A3), Yohannes Zikpi (A4), Warrant Officer Class Two Esther Saan Dekuwine (A6), Cpl Seidu Abubakar (A7), Lance Corporal Ali Solomon (A8) and Cpl Sylvester Akanpewon (A9) were charged for conspiracy to commit high and high treason.

Col. Samuel Kodzo Gameli (A5) and ACP Dr Benjamin Agordzo (A10) have each been charged for abetment.



All 10 accused (then) pleaded not guilty and have been granted bail while standing trial.



However, following the death of Dr Mac-Palm (A1) who was then in the witness box giving testimony, his evidence was deleted from the records after his passing away was confirmed to the Court.



