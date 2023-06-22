Coup trial: I never plotted to overthrow Akufo-Addo – Fourth accused tells court

The Accra High Court building | File photo

Johannes Zikpi, the fourth accused in the trial over the alleged plot to overthrow the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government, has denied the charges brought against him. Maintaining his innocence, Zikpi firmly stated that he never conspired with anyone to remove the president from office.

According to a report filed by the Chronicle newspaper on June 21, 2023, during the proceedings at the Accra High Court, which featured a panel of three justices including Afia Serwaa Asare-Botwe, Hafisata Amaleboba, and Stephen Oppong; Zikpi addressed the accusations leveled against him, refuting his involvement in the said plot.



The report further revealed that the accused contended that the prosecution's claim of his involvement in a conspiracy to overthrow the government was entirely false, emphasizing that he was not acquainted with seven of the accused individuals.



In his testimony, the accused clarified that his association with the late Dr. Frederick MacPalm stemmed from his relationship with one Col. Samuel Kodzo Gamali, a senior military officer.



Zikpi further asserted that he had known the colonel since 2015, and it was he who introduced him to Dr. MacPalm in 2018 to assist with the treatment of his high blood pressure.



According to him, their connection was solely that of a doctor and patient, with no ulterior motives.



Furthermore, Johannes Zikpi strongly denied the prosecution's claim that he was tasked with acquiring a communication jamming device to disrupt radio broadcasts.



He stated unequivocally, "I did not perform any role in terms of planning or providing any support for a coup plot, as alleged by the prosecution. I did not propose the procurement of Gota phones to any of the accused individuals to facilitate covert communication, contrary to their claims,” the newspaper quoted him to have said in court.

However, Zikpi informed the court that Dr. MacPalm had approached him in the past, seeking assistance with his telephone communication problems at the hospital and as a result, the deceased had asked him if he knew someone who could help him acquire a Gota phone to improve his network reception.



He explained that in response, he reached out to a colleague named Sergeant Ghartey, asking for assistance in purchasing the phone, however, Sgt. Ghartey clarified that Gota phones were strictly for security services personnel, thus ending the matter.



The report further revealed that Zikpi denied having sent a message to Dr. MacPalm on March 9, 2019.



Background



Dr. Mac-Palm together with two others; Ezor Kafui and Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu, were on Friday, September 20, 2019, picked up by a joint team from the Bureau of National Investigation (BNI) and the Criminal Investigative Department (CID) for plotting a coup against the presidency with the intent to destabilize the country.



The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, in a press release, revealed how state agencies detected and foiled a planned attack on the Jubilee House leading to the retrieval of several arms, explosive devices, and ammunition from Alajo and Bawaleshie in Accra and Dodowa respectfully.



Following the alleged coup attempt, the three accused persons were arraigned before the Kaneshie District Court and slapped with five charges.

Some of the charges they’re faced with are conspiracy to commit crimes; to wit manufacturing of arms and ammunition without lawful authority, possessing explosives and firearms without lawful excuse, and manufacture of firearms without lawful authority.



But reacting to the charges after court proceedings, Dr. Mac-Palm (now deceased) while being escorted by the BNI to his vehicle shouted by pleading innocent to the charges leveled against him.



According to him, he knows the truth will definitely come out for him to be vindicated so he is not in any way bothered about the whole issue.



However, the Kaneshie District Court presided over by the magistrate, Rosemond Dodua Agyiri, remanded them into BNI custody and ordered that family members and lawyers be allowed to visit the accused persons at the time.



Meanwhile, the leading suspect Dr. Frederick Mac-Palm is dead. According to information available concerning his death, he was said to have collapsed in the late hours of Saturday, March 25, 2023, and was later confirmed dead upon arrival at the hospital.







You can also catch up on the third episode of Everyday People below:









You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here:











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb







AM/SARA