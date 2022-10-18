Couple dumps their special child in deep forest

File photo

The Esiama District Police Command in Ellembelle have arrested a midwife and her husband for dumping their four-year-old special child in a forest, allegedly to die.

According to a 3News.com report, the assembly member for the Asaasetre-Ebowu Electoral Area, Barnabas Ewureku, said he found a child crying in the forest on his way to the farm.



He said the child was left in the forest after it was alleged by a fetish priest that she is an evil child.



“I went to the farm, and on my way back I heard a baby crying. I was scared because the place is a deep forest and there was no way a baby could go there alone. I quickly came home and informed the chiefs for assistance. We went there and met a fetish priest who was bold to tell us he left the baby there because she is an evil child. We tried to rescue the baby, but this fetish priest relocated her,” he narrated.



Barnabas Ewureku indicated that the child died later in the day after she was rescued.



Following her death, the fetish priest has been arrested

“We arrested and took them to the Police station. Later that day, some police officers accompanied us to the forest, including the fetish priest, and we found the young girl wrapped in weeds with concoctions all over her. She was alive with blood oozing from her nose and other parts of her body. Immediately we rescued her, she died, unfortunately. Later that day, we arrested her parents,” he added.



Meanwhile, the Esiame Police Command have arrested two more people in connection with this development.



“These are educated parents (wife is a professional midwife and the husband a trained teacher) who are supposed to know better, but they decided to hurt such a young baby. Social Welfare has trained people to take care of such special children and all they had to do was to bring her to our office.



“We have already arranged the four persons including the parents of the baby before the court and they have been remanded. Two others who assisted the fetish priest in committing the crime are at large and we hope they will be arrested soon,” He said.



