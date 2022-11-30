Couple murdered by unknown assailants at Brosankro

The victims have been identified as a 25-year-old farmer and his 21-year-old girlfriend

A couple have gruesomely been murdered by yet-to-be-identified assailants at Brosankro/Aprakukrom.

Bronsankro is a farming community near Abronye in the Sunyani West Municipality of the Bono Region.



The victims have been identified as a 25-year-old farmer, Francis Kwame Awuah, and his 21-year-old girlfriend, Akosua Lydia.



Awuah according to a report by Onuaonline.com was found in a pool of blood in his room with cuts on the head while his girlfriend was found on a cashew farm close to Awuah’s house.



The incident is said to have occurred in the wee hours of Saturday, November 26, 2022, when the entire community have gone to sleep.



Confirming the incident, the Assembly Member for Abronye Electoral Area, Dognekoh Atta Kwasi Snr. said he received a call around 8:30 am that someone had allegedly been murdered on a cashew farm.

The assembly member narrated that he directed the unit committee members to report the case to the police and personally placed a call to the area police commander and inform him of the incident.



He disclosed that a second call came in later about a second murder incident involving a man in his room close to a cashew farm.



He subsequently placed another call to the police commander to brief him and later joined a police team atB the scene where the incident was confirmed.



“The cashew farmer brought labourers to the farm and discover the body, so he reported to the unit committee members and the committee members called to inform me,” he indicated.



