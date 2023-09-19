Coups are a problem, not solution to African problems - Asantehene

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has spoken against the recent spate of military takeovers across Africa.

According to the respected mornarch, coups are part of the problems the continent faces and that they are not solutions to current crises being faced.



Addressing the St. Andrews Africa Summit in Scotland over the weekend, Otumfuo stressed that irrespective of whatever the circumstances, the gun was not a solution.



“Let me make it categorically clear that regardless of the circumstances, I do not think that a military takeover offers the solution to the problems of our continent.



"There was a time when circumstances produced the notion that the gun was the solution, those times are over.



“We are in completely different circumstances now. The critical problems confronting Africans’ economy from North to South, East to West, the burden is the economy,” the Asantehene stressed.



West Africa currently has a coup contagion which started in Mali in 2000 and has since infected Guinea, Burkina Faso and more recently, Niger. All four countries are currently being ruled by military leaders.