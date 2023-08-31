Coups are normally not led by Generals - Barker Vormayor shares observation after Gabon coup

Convenor of the #FixtheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor

A lead convenor of the #FixtheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has shared an observation of coups that have recently been seen on the African Continent following that of Gabon.

The African Continent has been hit by 10 military overtakes from 2020 to date with the latest victim being the Central African country; Gabon.



There have been seven coups in West African countries, including two in Burkina Faso, one in Guinea, two in Mali, one in Niger and one in Chad.



Two coups in Central Africa, all in Gabon, and one in North Africa, Tunisia.



In a tweet shared on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, Barker-Vormawor said that studies show that most of the coups well led by personnel of lower ranks and not the top hierarchy of armies in the affected countries.



He added without citing any study that the generals of the military of the affected African country are often not involved in plans to remove ‘democratically’ elected governments.



“Coups are usually not led by Generals. The Ranks do not need their officers; and the Officers do not need to wait on their Generals. Research shows!” the tweet Barker-Vormawor shared reads.



Leaders of recent coups in Africa:

1. Gabon – Brice Clothaire Nguema, commander-in-chief of the Gabonese Republican Guard



2. Niger – General Abdourahmane Tchiani, commander of Niger's presidential guard



3. Mali – Colonel Assimi Goïta, leader of the National Committee for the Salvation of the People



Guinea – Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, head of the presidential guard of Guinea



Burkina Faso – Captain Ibrahim Traore, member of the elite force of the Burkinabe army



Background:



Gabonese soldiers announced in the wee hours of Wednesday, August 30, 2023, that they had seized power in the Central African country.

The announcement was made on national television.



According to the soldiers, they were setting aside the August 26 presidential election results.



Incumbent Ali Bongo, now ousted, had barely hours earlier been declared the winner of the poll, which the opposition claimed was fraudulent.



Gabon's Electoral Commission declared that Mr. Bongo had won a little under two-thirds of the votes.



An initial video of developments in the capital, Libreville, has been tweeted by a media consultant.



Trucks carrying members of the Republican Guard are seen driving through town as residents gathered in small pockets cheer them.



Later, hundreds are shown swarming around the arriving army trucks, singing and dancing as the soldiers make their way through town.

This is the second coup Bongo has faced after a 2019 coup by three soldiers was quashed. The three soldiers took over the state radio station to announce a short-lived takeover.



