Courageous community health nurses scale mountains to provide essential care

Community Health Nurses rendering services to hard-to-reach communities

Source: Wisdom Draffor, Gideon Tetteh Tettey

In the remote and challenging landscapes of Logba Abayime, Dufie, and Akpadaxor, nestled in the Afadzato South District of the Volta Region of Ghana, two exceptional community health nurses, Wisdom Draffor and Gideon Tetteh Tettey, along with their dedicated volunteer Prince Ayawli, are making a significant impact on the lives of the local inhabitants.

These communities, perched atop a mountain, are cut off from modern transportation, making accessibility a tremendous obstacle. However, through their unwavering dedication and perseverance, these healthcare heroes have successfully brought vital healthcare services, particularly vaccination for children, directly to the doorstep of those in need.



The uphill battle



The path to providing healthcare in these mountainous regions is not for the faint-hearted.



Wisdom Draffor, Gideon Tetteh Tettey, and Prince Ayawli embark on an arduous journey, climbing steep mountains and walking for several hours to reach their destinations. With no roads accessible to cars, motorbikes or bicycles, the nurses rely solely on their endurance and willpower to traverse the challenging terrains. Undeterred by the physical exertion and demanding conditions, they continue their mission every quarter to ensure the well-being of the



communities they serve.

Vaccinating children: A life saving mission:



One of the primary objectives of Wisdom Draffor, Gideon Tetteh Tettey, and Prince Ayawli is to provide vaccinations and vitamin A supplementation for children living in these secluded communities. Recognizing the critical role vaccinations play in preventing infectious diseases and saving lives, the dedicated healthcare team has made it their mission to ensure that no child



is left unvaccinated due to geographical barriers. By personally climbing the mountains and reaching the households, they bring the vaccines directly to the children, removing any hindrances caused by the remote location.



Three days on the summit



The commitment of these community health nurses and their volunteer extends beyond a mere visit. Upon reaching the mountaintop communities, they stay for three days, ensuring that they have sufficient time to administer the necessary vaccinations and conduct comprehensive health check-ups.

The nurses make it a point to engage with the residents, providing education on



healthcare practices, hygiene, and disease prevention. By immersing themselves in the community, Wisdom Draffor, Gideon Tetteh Tettey, and Prince Ayawli foster trust and develop lasting relationships, thereby creating a platform for sustainable healthcare delivery.



Reliance on community support



To sustain themselves during their stay, the nurses and their volunteer depend on the generosity of the community members. With limited resources and facilities, the local inhabitants extend their hospitality by providing fruits and meals for the healthcare team. This mutual cooperation and support demonstrate the unity and resilience of these mountain communities, as they work



hand in hand with healthcare professionals to improve the overall health and well-being of their children.

Conclusion



Wisdom Draffor, Gideon Tetteh Tettey, and Prince Ayawli exemplify the true spirit of dedication and selflessness in their tireless efforts to reach the isolated communities atop the mountains in Logba Abayime, Dufie, and Akpadaxor. By overcoming physical challenges, providing vital vaccinations, and fostering relationships with the residents, they are instrumental in bringing healthcare services where they are most needed.



Their unwavering commitment and the support they receive from the communities they serve highlight the power of collective action and the resilience of the human spirit in the face of adversity.



These community health nurses and their volunteers serve as an inspiration to us all, reminding us of the transformative impact that individuals can have when they prioritize the well-being of others above all else.