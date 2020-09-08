General News

Courageous driver knocks and kills highway robber

Luck has eluded a highway robber on the Buipe-Tamale road in the Savannah Region as he has been killed after he was knocked down by a vehicle he attempted to rob.

According to the police in the Central Gonja District, the armed robber was hiding in the nearby bush between Mankpang and Adwoape.



The killed armed robber who was holding a shotgun, suddenly came out from the bush and shot into the windscreen of the Benz bus with registration No. GR 4336D.



But the driver who exhibited bravado managed to knock him down killing him instantly. However, his colleague who came on the robbery expedition with him bolted through the bush.

The driver according to reports could not control the steering wheel and causing the vehicle to fall leaving some of the passengers on board with several degrees of injuries and were rushed to the Tamale Teaching hospital.



The dead body of the armed robber has since been deposited at the Tamale Teaching Hospital Mortuary with one shotgun, 3 BB live cartridges and one spent cartridge found in his possession.

