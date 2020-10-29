Court Ruling: Kevin Taylor issues 'PDS stupidity' cheque to Gabby Otchere-Darko via Facebook

Kevin Taylor and Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Social media commentator, Kevin Taylor has ridiculed a court charge of one million cedis against him for defamatory statements he made about Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, a cousin to the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

An Accra High Court (Commercial Court 10) presided over by Justice Jennifer Abena Dadzie awarded damages against the controversial commentator.



Kevin Taylor has finally taken notice of the court writ served by Gabby Otchere-Darko through his lawyer but has responded with seeming broad satire.



Mr. Taylor posted a cheque of one million dollars on his Facebook timeline, October 28, in an attempt to say he is paying Gabby Otchere-Darko a million dollars not in cedis as notified in the court charges.

He also added that he has topped it up with a little quota to buy "aids drug" for Gabby Otchere-Darko.



"Official I have sent a cheque to Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko. I added a little bit more for his aids drug. #focus," he posted.



