Court adjourns Kennedy Agyapong’s contempt case 'upon sober reflection'

The Lands Division of an Accra High Court, hearing the contempt case against Mr Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, has adjourned the matter to October 6, “upon sober reflection”.

On Thursday morning, Mr Agyapong’s medical doctor, Dr Ken Addo, of the Holy Trinity Medical Centre/Spa and Health Farm, was expected to appear before the Court, per an order of the Court at the last adjourned date to speak to an excuse duty issued on his behalf.



However, the parties were not in court.



An order from the Court, presided over by Justice Amos Wunta Wuni, read “upon sober reflection on the return date, it is hereby ordered that, the said court order with a return date of October 1, be and is hereby varied.”



At the previous sitting, Mr Kwame Gyan, Lead Counsel for Mr Agyapong, submitted a medical excuse duty from the Holy Trinity Medical Centre/Spa, saying that after the Court’s sitting on September 25, Mr Ayapong suffered complications from a post COVID-19 condition he had last month.



He said they immediately arranged for him to seek medical support and diagnosis from the doctor who treated him for COVID-19, and had attached the report to a cover letter to the Court for submission, arguing that it was not out of disrespect that he (Agyapong) was not able to appear before the Court.

Mr Gyan later prayed for an adjournment to get Mr Agyapong in good health.



Mr Agyapong is alleged to have made a statement deemed contemptuous in the case in, which Susan Bandoh and Christopher Akuetteh Kotei had sued him, one Ibrahim Jaja, Nana Yaw Duodu aka Sledge and the Inspector General of Police in a land dispute.



While the case was still pending, the Court’s attention was drawn to a television (NET2 TV) and radio (Oman FM ) programmes aired on September 2, this year, where the MP was alleged to have “scandalised and threatened” the Court.



A court order, signed on September 9, by Justice Wuni, said: “I hereby summon the said Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, per a warrant issued under my hand and seal, to appear before the High Court (Land Court 12) on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 1000 hours to show cause why he should not be severely punished for contempt, if the matters are proven against him to the satisfaction of the Court.”