Court blocks NDC’s planned daily protests in Accra

Some Minority MPs marching to the EC headquarters

The Accra Regional Police Command has secured a restriction order against the National Democratic Congress (NDC) from embarking on any further protests and demonstrations in Accra.

A statement signed by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Head, Public Affairs Unit of the Greater Accra Regional Police, Effia Tengey, on Wednesday, December 23 said “In a matter between the Republic (Ghana Police Service) and National Democratic Congress and Kobina Ade Coker, the High Court, under Justice Elfreda Amy Denkyi (Mrs) has prohibited all NDC intended protests from Sunday 26th December 2020-10tgh January 2021.



“The prohibition order follows an Affidavit filed by the Police upon receipt of notification from the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NDC, Kobina Ade Coker, on intended daily protests within the above-mentioned dates in Accra and all constituencies across the country.”



The NDC is protesting the results of the recently held general elections.

In their view, the polls were rigged by the Electoral Commission in favour of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



