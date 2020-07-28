Crime & Punishment

Court convicts 4 trustees of Kumasi Club for contempt

Henry Asumadu, Kwame Brenya, Charles Asabere and Norman Owusu Barnie

The Kumasi High Court 5, presided by Justice Ali Baba Bature, has convicted four trustees of the Kumasi Club to a fine of GH¢6,000 each for contempt.

They will in default, serve a prison sentence of two weeks each.



The four include Kwame Brenya, Norman Owusu Barnie and Henry Asumadu who are trustees of the ‘Kumasi Club’ whose positions are been challenged. The fourth person, Charles Asabere, is a dismissed staff of the Club.



The convicts are all parties to a suit pending at the High Court in Kumasi having been accused of fraudulently registering Kumasi Club in their names.



The persons in question were dragged to court by some management committee members of the Club for allegedly registering the group unlawfully in their names to own it. They have also been accused of engaging in some financial improprieties at the Club.



They are also accused of making attempts to remove the Chairman and other executive members for seeking justice as the matter was still in court, for which reason, an issue of contempt of court was raised against them.

Ruling on the matter, the presiding judge, Ali Baba Bature initially imposed a two-week prison sentence on the four persons.



Lawyer for the respondents, Asante Krobea, however, prayed the court not to apply a custodial sentence to the affected persons, citing their old age with one of them being incapacitated and COVID-19 as the main factors.



The judge in his final ruling, convicted each of the four persons to a fine of GH¢6,000 and asked them to make the payment immediately, or in default serve two weeks’ prison term each.



Lawyer for the applicants, Justice Abdulai of Crown Legal Bureau, North Legon, Accra, after the court proceedings said: “Today’s ruling was good. It demonstrated that the court does not joke with its authority and so persons who misconduct themselves or portray themselves as above the law are dealt with.



“Indeed, all those who claim that there is no law in Ghana; I believe that today’s decision is a clear demonstration that there are laws in Ghana and that persons who break the law will be punished accordingly,” he stated.

