0
Menu
News

Court directs Social Welfare Department to do social enquiry on unemployed

Court Garvel 610x400 File photo

Sat, 22 Apr 2023 Source: GNA

A Circuit Court at Dormaa-Ahenkro has suspended sentence on an unemployed young man, Asiahene Addo, aged 19 to allow for the Department of Social Welfare to do a social enquiry of his background.

Addo pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful entry into the room of a complainant, Doris Yeboah with intent to steal and stealing 32 inch black LG flat screen television, samsung android mobile phone and a charger, all valued at GHS4,300.00.

The court remanded him into Police custody until the completion of investigation.

Police Inspector (P/Inspt.) Emmanuel Asare, the prosecutor told the Court presided by Mr Samuel Djanie Kotey that both the accused and complainant are residents of Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Dormaa Central Municipality of Bono Region.

He said at about 09:00 hours on Wednesday, March 22 this year the complainant left for church and on her return around 13:00 hours, she detected a thief had entered her room and stolen the items.

P/Inspt. Asare said through intelligence gathered the accused was arrested at about 20:30 hours on Wednesday, March on 29, saying during interrogation he admitted the offence and led the Police to where the items were kept and retrieved for the purpose of evidence.

The Court ordered the accused’s parents who were present to prepare to foot the bills of their son when he is convicted and transferred to the senior correctional centre at Maamobi in Accra.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users mourn lady shot 5 times by her boyfriend in Kumasi
‘Greatest danger to forests of Ghana was Sir John’ – Report
Gifty Anti speaks on marriage separation rumours
Yonny Kulendi is next CJ - New report shoots down Torkornoo's chances
How Chief Imam declared sighting of new moon, end of Ramadan 2023
How much Akufo-Addo, Alan paid delegates for votes at 2007 congress
How Oppong-Nkrumah plotted to bring me down over galamsey fight – IMCIM chair
Gabby replies Frimpong-Boateng
A current SC judge was lawyer of Mathias Alistair – Adom-Otchere
Why Michael Essien is 'bitter' about Ghana