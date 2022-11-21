Court dismisses petition challenging nationality of Jomoro MP

Member of Parliament for the Jomoro constituency, Dorcas Affo-Toffey

An election petition case against the Member of Parliament for the Jomoro constituency, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, has been struck out by the Sekondi high court.

This comes after a citizen, Joshua Emuah Kofie, went to court to challenge the eligibility of the MP to contest as a representative of the people in the constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on grounds that she had multiple nationalities, including American and Ivorian citizenships, which is against the 1992 Constitution.



The Sekondi High Court presided over by Justice Dr. Richmond Osei Hwere dismissed the case on grounds that the MP was eligible to contest as she lost her Ivorian citizenship at the very time, she acquired her Ghanaian citizenship.



In regards to her American citizenship, the MP denied having American citizenship.

The case has been in court for over 20 months since she was elected to represent the people of Jomoro constituency.



