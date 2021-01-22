Court empanels jury for Agordzo’s treason felony case

ACP Benjamin Kosi Agordzo

The Accra High Court hearing the treason case of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Benjamin Kosi Agordzo and nine others, on Thursday sworn-in a seven-member jury to commence the trial.

This was after eight out of 15 persons were rejected by some of the accused persons through their counsel.



The panel, made up of three males and four females, also nominated their foreman.



Prosecution read the charges and facts of the case to the jury.



Madam Hilda Craig, Senior State Attorney, after reading the facts, told the Court presided over by Justice Samuel K. Asiedu, Court of Appeal Judge, with additional responsibility as a High Court judge, that prosecution would call 19 witnesses and tender in documents, audio recordings, among others to prove its case.



Dr Frederick Mac Palm, Donyo Kafui, Bright Alan Debrah, Johannes Zikpi, Warrant Officer Class Two Esther Saan, Corporal Seidu Abubakar, Corporal Ali Solomon and Sylvester Akankpewu have been held for conspiracy to commit treason and treason felony.

In addition, Mac Palm and Donyo have been charged with conspiracy to possess explosives, fire arms, and ammunition.



Colonel Samuel Kojo Gameli and ACP Agordzo are being tried for abetment of treason felony.



They have all denied the facts and have since been granted bail with varied sums and conditions. The trial has been adjourned to February 16, 2021.



Ms Craig said Dr Mac Palm is a medical doctor and the Director for the Citadel Hospital, Donyo, alias Ezor is a blacksmith, Debrah is a Freight Manager whereas WO2 Saan, Corporal Abubakar, Lance Corporal Ali and Sylvester Akanpewu are soldiers.



She said Colonel Gameli and ACP Agordzo are senior military and police officers in that order. All the accused persons belong to “Take Action Ghana,” a Non-Governmental Organisation.

In June 2018, security agencies picked up intelligence of the group’s intension to overthrow government and usurp executive powers, thus, they had several meetings to that effect at the expense of Dr Mac Palm.



Prosecution named some of the issues discussed at the meetings as recruiting more soldiers, acquire arms, procurement electronic gadgets, on how to capture the President among some key personality in government as well as draw a road map.



Ms Craig said their discussions also included whether to kill the President, adding that all these were recorded.



She said the Zikpi, who is skilled in communication gadgets, was recruited by Colonel Gameli whilst Donyo was employed by Dr Mac Palm to manufacture arms, noting that Colonel Gameli also advised Dr Mac Palm to watch where they were meeting.



Donyo, she said, was brought to Accra from Alavanyo in the Volta Region, thus, he brought his tools to the Citadel Hospital to manufacture local arms and later Dr Mac Palm would procure more to augment his armoury.

Prosecution said investigations revealed that the group was incorporated in August 2018 and a WhatsApp platform was created to recruit members, where ACP Agorzo was added and he support them with GHC1,000.00 and drafted a speech for Dr Mac Palm.



On September 19, 2019, Dr Mac Palm and Donyo went to the Military Shooting Range to test fire and they were arrested, after their release, they went to the Hospital to conceal the manufactured weapons but luck eluded them when the military and other security agencies stormed the place the next day, leading to their arrest.



The rest were also arrested and handed over to the NIB, formerly, BNI and a search at the Hospital revealed the weapons.