Court grants Bulldog GH¢70,000.00 bail

Bulldog has been charged with 'offensive conduct, conducive to breaches of the peace'

Outspoken artiste manager Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson known in the showbiz industry as Bulldog has been issued a bail bond of GH¢70,000.00 after he appeared before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly threatening President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to a Ghana News Agency report sighted by GhanaWeb, the court presided over by Mrs. Evelyn Asamoah admitted Hanson to bail in the sum of GH¢70,000.00 with three sureties, two of whom are to be public servants.



He has also been ordered to report to the police every Monday with the police directed to comply with the directives on disclosure.



According to the GNA, Bulldog at about 1530 hours GMT on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, was escorted to the court by armed policemen and plain-clothed officers.



Charged with “offensive conduct, conducive to breaches of the peace,” Hanson pleaded not guilty.



His lawyer, Jerry Avernorgbor prayed the court to admit his client to bail as he had people who were ready to stand surety for his client.

According to the counsel for the accused, he would be grateful if his client would be admitted to self-recognizance bail adding that his client was well known and has a fixed place of abode.



The defence counsel added that his client would not interfere with investigations and that he had no intention of committing any further crime now or in the future.



He drew the attention of the court to the fact that the accused has been in custody for 48 hours and that justice would be served if he was admitted to bail by the court.



The prosecution led by Chief Inspector Simon Apiorsornu told the court that his superiors would like the accused person to be remanded into lawful custody by the court as investigations were ongoing.



Presenting the facts of the case in court, the lead prosecutor said on January 11, this year, the police intercepted a video recording on United Television.





He said that in the said video, the accused person was seen and heard saying, “The President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will not finish his term in office and that he will run away if he failed to pay the deposits of Menzgold customers.”



The prosecution further said that on January 12, this year, the accused was handed over to the police by the National Intelligence Bureau for further investigations.



According to the prosecution, during interrogation, Hanson admitted to having made such comments in the said video when the same was played to him.



The prosecution said that Bulldog, after admitting to the statement in the video, said that it was made in jest and that he had no ill motive behind his statement.

The prosecution stated that investigations are still ongoing.



The case has been adjourned to January 28.



