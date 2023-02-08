Court grants GH₵50,000.00 bail to fisherman over alleged robbery

File Photo

Source: GNA

An Accra Circuit Court has granted a 22-year-old fisherman GH₵50,000.00 bail with two sureties over an alleged robbery.

The court presided over by Evelyn Asamoah, ordered that the sureties be justified.



Simon Agbolosu pleaded not guilty to the charge.



The case has been adjourned to February 23, 2023.



Meanwhile, Agbolosu is serving 36 months imprisonment for forcibly snatching an Infinix S4 mobile phone valued at GH₵ 1,600.00 and conspiring to commit crime to wit, robbery.



The prosecution, led by Inspector Ebenezer Teye-Okuffo, said the complainant, Roland Darko, was a student and lived at Chorkor whilst the accused, Simon Abolosu, aka Iron Boy, was a fisherman living at Teshie.

It said the complainant was lying on a bench in his house fidgeting with his Iphone 6 mobile phone on January 22, 2023, at about 3 am when the accused allegedly sneaked in and forcibly snatched the phone from him.



The prosecution said the complainant and a witness, Daniel Coffie, chased the accused but he allegedly escaped with the phone.



It said the accused was arrested by the Mamprobi Police in another robbery case on January 23, 2023, where he was identified by the complainant during an identification parade.



The prosecution said Agbolosu admitted the offence in his caution statement and informed the Police that he took the phone to Issah Homey, a friend at Makola and used the phone as collateral to secure a loan of GH₵ 100.00.



It said the phone valued at GH₵ 800.00 was retried when the accused led the Police to Issah Homey.