Court grants bail to Ayawaso NPP Polling Station executives arrested by Regional Minister

File photo

The Kaneshie District Court has granted bail to two Ayawaso NPP polling station executives who were arrested and detained for criticizing the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, during a political platform exchange.

The regional minister allegedly ordered the arrest and detention of the two Ayawaso Central Constituency polling station executives, George Owuahene and Salam M. Issahaku, after they criticized him on their political party platform.



The exchange occurred between his supporters and his main contender, Moses Abor.



The arrests were carried out by the Accra Regional Police Command as per the regional minister's instructions. Subsequently, the two polling station executives appeared before Magistrate H.L. Naana Abena Nsoh-Owusu Amenyo at the Kaneshie Magistrate Court.

During the court hearing, the accused were granted bail in the amount of Ghc. 20,000 each, with two sureties. They are scheduled to reappear in court on August 11, 2023.



It's worth noting that this morning, the two polling station executives were arraigned before the Agyabeng Court, where the decision for bail was made.



