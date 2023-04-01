Court grants bail to Health Promotion Officer accused of defiling minors

File photo

Source: GNA

A 40-year-old Health Promotion Officer of the Nkwanta South Municipal Hospital, Richard Azaglo, accused of defiling two minors aged 15 and 13 years, has been granted bail in the sum of GH¢10,000 with one surety by the Jasikan Circuit Court.

The Court presided over by Alfred Kwabena Aseidu adjourned the case to April 13, for case management and conference after Azaglo pleaded not guilty.



Detective Inspector Nkansah, Prosecuting told the Court that the victims, who were students, lived with the accused person and his wife in the Municipality.



He said the accused injected some chemicals into the bodies of the victims and later had sex with them after they fell asleep.



Detective Nkansah said the complainant, a teacher of one of the victims, noticed some changes in her and after confronting the victim, she opened up to the teacher that Azaglo had been giving them some injections.

He said the victim further said that the injection made them fall asleep immediately and they felt very weak while feeling pains in their private part.



Detective Inspector Nkansah said the complainant on March 24, reported the case to the Nkwanta Social Welfare Office, which referred the case to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service.



He said a medical form was issued for the victims to attend the hospital and the report showed that there was penetration on the victims, leading to Azaglo’s arrest.