Court grants bail to an alleged robber

Source: GNA

An electrician, who allegedly robbed a waiter of his bag containing an iPhone 7 mobile phone valued GHS1,500.00 has been granted a GHS70,000.00 bail by an Accra Circuit Court.

Prosecutors said the accused person also robbed the waiter of his Alcatel mobile phone valued GHS200.00 and a cash amount of GHS200.00.



Mr. Eric Sowah Adjetey has pleaded not guilty to the charge of robbery.



The Court presided over by Mrs. Evelyn Asamoah admitted the accused person to bail in the sum of GHS70,000.00 with three sureties.



It directed that two of the sureties should be public servants, earning GHS2000.00 a month.



Prosecution was also directed by the Court to file and serve all disclosures and witness statements by May 2, 2023.



Meanwhile, his accomplice is currently at large.

The case has been adjourned to May 8, 2023.



Police Chief Inspector Clement Takyi, prosecuting, told the Court that the complainant Shadrack Sowah Anum was a waiter and resided at Trade Fair-La but sometimes sleeps over at Teshie point 5, while the accused person resided at Teshie Sangoena.



The Prosecution said on March 27, 2023 at about 2300 hours, the complainant closed from work and alighted at Teshie Mobil to sleep at his brother’s place.



The accused person and one other now at large pulled a knife on him and snatched his bag which contains money an amount of GHS200.00, an iPhone 7 valued at GH₵1,500.00 and an Acatel mobile phone also valued at GH₵200.00 and took to their heels.



The Prosecution said on March 28, 2023, the complainant together with others arrested the accused person and sent him to the Police station and a complainant was lodged.